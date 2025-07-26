Lando Norris Claims Pole Position at Belgian GP, Edges Out Teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris seized pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, narrowly beating McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris recorded a lap time of one minute 40.562 seconds, with Piastri trailing by just 0.085 seconds. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounded out the top four.
In a tightly contested qualifying session, Lando Norris emerged victorious at the Belgian Grand Prix, securing pole position. The McLaren driver edged past his teammate Oscar Piastri by a mere 0.085 seconds, establishing a thrilling narrative for Sunday's race.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed to clinch third place while Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion and sprint race victor, secured fourth on the grid.
Piastri currently leads Norris by nine points in the overall championship standings as they head into the 13th race of the 24-race Formula One season. Sunday's race promises intense competition as Norris aims for his third consecutive win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Messi Leads Miami to Dominant Victory Over Red Bulls
Max Verstappen Unfazed by Team Principal Shake-up
Lewis Hamilton Reflects on Christian Horner's Red Bull Legacy
Piastri beats Verstappen to Belgium F1 sprint pole as Red Bull''s post-Horner era begins
Verstappen overtakes Piastri to win sprint race at Belgian GP at start of new Red Bull era in F1