Lando Norris Claims Pole Position at Belgian GP, Edges Out Teammate Oscar Piastri

In a tightly contested qualifying session, Lando Norris emerged victorious at the Belgian Grand Prix, securing pole position. The McLaren driver edged past his teammate Oscar Piastri by a mere 0.085 seconds, establishing a thrilling narrative for Sunday's race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed to clinch third place while Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion and sprint race victor, secured fourth on the grid.

Piastri currently leads Norris by nine points in the overall championship standings as they head into the 13th race of the 24-race Formula One season. Sunday's race promises intense competition as Norris aims for his third consecutive win.

