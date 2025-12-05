Left Menu

McLaren's Strategic Game Plan to Challenge Max Verstappen

McLaren is prepared to use team orders to rally behind their drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in a bid to secure the Formula One drivers' title, challenging Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Norris, leading Verstappen by 12 points, might require Piastri to yield for strategic gains.

05-12-2025
McLaren is ready to implement team orders to maximize chances of securing the Formula One drivers' title, as explained by CEO Zak Brown in an interview on Friday. With Max Verstappen in close pursuit, the team is focused on strategic maneuvers involving drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Brown indicated readiness to have Piastri step aside, if necessary, to give Norris the edge. This approach underscores McLaren's commitment to claiming the coveted championship title, with Brown stating that the team aims to prioritize winning above internal competition.

Despite potential fan backlash, Brown emphasized that sacrifices within teams are part of the sport's dynamic. McLaren, having already secured the constructors' title, looks to capitalize on every opportunity for a championship win, focusing on teamwork and strategic alignment.

