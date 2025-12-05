McLaren's Strategic Game Plan to Challenge Max Verstappen

McLaren is ready to implement team orders to maximize chances of securing the Formula One drivers' title, as explained by CEO Zak Brown in an interview on Friday. With Max Verstappen in close pursuit, the team is focused on strategic maneuvers involving drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Brown indicated readiness to have Piastri step aside, if necessary, to give Norris the edge. This approach underscores McLaren's commitment to claiming the coveted championship title, with Brown stating that the team aims to prioritize winning above internal competition.

Despite potential fan backlash, Brown emphasized that sacrifices within teams are part of the sport's dynamic. McLaren, having already secured the constructors' title, looks to capitalize on every opportunity for a championship win, focusing on teamwork and strategic alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)