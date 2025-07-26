Left Menu

Lando Norris Secures Pole at Belgian GP Amidst Fierce McLaren Rivalry

Lando Norris claimed pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, narrowly beating his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Norris achieved a lap time of 1:40.562, only 0.085 seconds ahead of Piastri. Sunday's race promises excitement with potential wet conditions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen follow closely behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:09 IST
Lando Norris has clinched pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, outpacing his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in a thrilling finish. Norris set a blistering time of one minute 40.562 seconds at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, edging Piastri by a mere 0.085 seconds.

As the drivers anticipate a wet race on Sunday, Norris is poised to pursue a hat-trick of victories and reduce Piastri's nine-point lead. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is set to start third while Red Bull's reigning champion, Max Verstappen, who captured victory in the 100 km sprint, qualified fourth.

Norris recognizes the challenge posed by Piastri, emphasizing the intense competitive spirit between them. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, last year's winner, faced a setback and will start 16th after exceeding track limits. With shifting fortunes and weather conditions, anticipation is high for a gripping race.

