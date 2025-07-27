Wallabies' Resilience Amidst Defeat: Coach Schmidt's Confidence Unshaken

Australia's national rugby team, the Wallabies, may have faced a close defeat against the British & Irish Lions, but head coach Joe Schmidt holds unwavering belief in their potential. Despite a 29-26 loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Schmidt sees progress.

The Wallabies once led by 18 points before last-minute heroics from Hugo Keenan overturned their advantage. Schmidt highlighted the challenge of maintaining consistency but praised his team's performance and commitment.

With injuries affecting the lineup, including notable player Harry Potter, Schmidt anticipates adjustments ahead of the Rugby Championship. Former New Zealand lock Tom Donnelly will join as assistant coach, marking a fresh start for the team.

