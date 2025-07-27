Left Menu

Chinese Prodigy Yu Zidi Shines at World Championships

Twelve-year-old Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi made an impressive debut at the World Championships in Singapore, clocking 2 minutes, 11.90 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley to advance to the semifinals. Known for her fast times, Yu will compete in three events and holds promising international rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:28 IST
  Country:
  Singapore

Twelve-year-old Yu Zidi, a Chinese swimming sensation, made waves at the World Championships in Singapore. Participating in the 200-meter individual medley, she clocked an impressive 2 minutes, 11.90 seconds, securing her spot in the semifinals on the first day of competition.

Despite the 200 IM being her weakest event, her performances at the national level in the butterfly and another medley have positioned her among the world's best this year. Her times are competitive enough that they would have secured a high ranking in last year's Paris Olympics.

While World Aquatics requires competitors to be at least 14, Yu qualifies under exceptional circumstances due to her stellar times. Clad in a black cap and gray suit, she refrained from interviews post-race, letting her performance speak volumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

