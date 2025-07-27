India's Defiant Draw Against England Led by Washington and Jadeja

In a gripping fifth day of the fourth Test, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja showcased resilience with significant half-centuries, steering India to a slight lead while harboring hopes of a morale-boosting draw in their match against England.

With India at 322 for four at tea, it was a wicketless afternoon session charged with purpose from the Indian side as they took 99 runs off the England bowlers, who were visibly fatigued.

The efforts to save the match were bolstered by Shubman Gill's striking century earlier in the day, despite the adversities faced and the precariousness of the situation India found themselves in.

(With inputs from agencies.)