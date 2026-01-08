"Lack of execution": England captain Ben Stokes after Ashes humiliation in Australia

England captain Ben Stokes has admitted that his side hasn't delivered the quality cricket that is required to win Test matches, particularly in Australia. Stokes' comments to Fox News Australia, came after the Three Lions suffered a humiliating 4-1 Ashes loss against the Steve Smith-led side on Thursday. Australia registered a comprehensive win by five wickets in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mitchell Starc, the highest-wicket taker of the series, was named Player of the Series, whereas opener Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his sublime 163-run knock in the first innings. Earlier in the series, the hosts clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

Throughout the series, Ben Stokes-led England were outplayed by Australia's approach. The visitors' top-order struggled against Australia's pacers. Speaking to reporters, Stokes admitted that his side gifted crucial moments to the opposition throughout the series."There are moments throughout the series where we have almost gifted the flow of the game back to the opposition," Stokes said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

"When you come up against a team like Australia, who know how to play cricket out here the same way they do back of their hand, and you are also adding to your own downfall, then you are going to end up losing the series 4-1 as we have done." He added that to win Test matches in Australia, a team needs to do well in all three departments, which his side didn't do throughout the Ashes series.

He added: "We have not been able to deliver the quality of cricket that is required to win Test matches, particularly out here in Australia. That is with bat, that is with ball, and in the field. It has just been so far below the level that this team can operate at. It has just been down to the lack of execution." The win strengthens the Aussies' position at the top spot on the World Test Championship 2025-2027 standings, now boasting 87.50 per cent of possible points in the cycle. New Zealand, after their series success against the West Indies, now sit in second position.

Brief Scores: England: 384 and 342 (Joe Root 160, Jacob Bethell 154, Michael Neser 4/60, Mitchell Starc 3/72) vs Australia: 567 and 161/5 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 138, Brydon Carse 3/108, Josh Tongue 3/42). (ANI)

