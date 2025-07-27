Tejaswin Shankar Breaks Decathlon Record, Sets New Milestone
Tejaswin Shankar broke his national decathlon record with 7826 points at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial in Poland, becoming the first Indian to surpass 7800 points. He achieved personal bests in the 100m and 1500m events. Shankar previously held the record with 7666 points at the 2023 Asian Games.
- Country:
- India
Tejaswin Shankar shattered his own national decathlon record, achieving 7826 points at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial in Poland, and became the first Indian athlete to cross the 7800-mark.
Competing at a World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold level meet, Shankar displayed incredible performance, setting a personal record in the 1500m with a time of 4:31.80. His previous national record stood at 7666 points, accomplished during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
At the competition's halfway mark, Shankar led the pack with 4292 points, starting strong with a personal best of 11.02 seconds in the 100m. He continued his impressive form with a season-best 7.57m in the long jump, staying remarkable close to his all-time best.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejaswin Shankar
- decathlon
- record
- Poland
- Asian Games
- 100m
- long jump
- high jump
- 1500m
- Indian athlete
ALSO READ
EIB and Mediobanca Launch €100M Credit Boost for Italian SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs
Murali Sreeshankar Triumphs at Portugal Meet with Stellar Long Jump Performance
Srihari Nataraj Sets New Record in 100m Freestyle
Resilient Ancy Sojan Leaps into Long Jump Finals Amid Mixed Fortunes for Indian Athletes
AfDB Approves €100M Loan to Empower Women, Youth in Moroccan Agriculture