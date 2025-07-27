Tejaswin Shankar Breaks Decathlon Record, Sets New Milestone

Tejaswin Shankar shattered his own national decathlon record, achieving 7826 points at the Wieslaw Czapiewski Memorial in Poland, and became the first Indian athlete to cross the 7800-mark.

Competing at a World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold level meet, Shankar displayed incredible performance, setting a personal record in the 1500m with a time of 4:31.80. His previous national record stood at 7666 points, accomplished during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

At the competition's halfway mark, Shankar led the pack with 4292 points, starting strong with a personal best of 11.02 seconds in the 100m. He continued his impressive form with a season-best 7.57m in the long jump, staying remarkable close to his all-time best.

