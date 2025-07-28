Leylah Fernandez Clinches Historic Victory at Washington Open

Leylah Fernandez celebrated a hallmark achievement in her tennis career with a commanding victory over Anna Kalinskaya in the Washington Open final. She seized her first WTA 500 title, triumphing 6-1, 6-2, amidst tough weather conditions.

Fernandez quickly gained an advantage, capitalizing on Kalinskaya's errors, including a crucial double fault. Despite Kalinskaya's apparent physical struggles, Fernandez exhibited dominance, winning the first set effortlessly.

In the second set, Fernandez continued her remarkable form, breaking Kalinskaya twice to seal her victory. Exciting prospects await Fernandez as she prepares to compete in her home tournament, the Canadian Open in Montreal.