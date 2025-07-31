Fred Vasseur's Cold-Blooded Leadership: Boosting Ferrari's F1 Vision

Charles Leclerc, a prominent driver for Ferrari, has expressed confidence in team principal Fred Vasseur's leadership capacities following the renewal of his contract. This endorsement comes after recent speculations regarding Vasseur's position in the team.

Ferrari has highlighted this contract extension as a testament to the trust in Vasseur's guidance, especially as the team strives to secure its first Formula 1 victory of 2025. The Italian team continues to navigate challenges, including a competitive landscape and internal dynamics.

Leclerc emphasized Vasseur's ability to maintain composure under pressure and focus on the team's long-term vision. As they prepare for upcoming races, including the Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari remains committed to advancing its performance and strategic goals.

