Thrilling Victories Mark Day Four of Hockey India Sub Junior Championship

On the fourth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship, spectators witnessed an array of spectacular performances with Hockey Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, and Manipur Hockey clinching victories in their respective matches. One notable highlight of the day was an enthralling 3-3 draw between the Hockey Association of Bihar and Hockey Uttarakhand. Key contributors in this thrilling match included Ankit and Kunwar Manish Singh for Hockey Uttarakhand, while Amritanshu Pandey and Kumar Amirchand stood out for Bihar.

Hockey Mizoram exhibited a masterclass performance in the final Division 'C' match, decisively defeating Tripura with an overwhelming 15-0 margin. This impressive victory was orchestrated with multiple goals from Vanlalhmangaiha and captain Joseph Malsawmtluanga, among others. Meanwhile, in Division 'B,' Chhattisgarh Hockey comfortably surpassed Hockey Arunachal, securing a 4-0 win with significant contributions from Adarsh Raj Singh and his teammates.

Hockey Gujarat achieved a narrow 5-3 victory over Goans Hockey in another Division 'B' encounter, pulling ahead in the final quarter after a competitive start. Sanjay Khersing Patel's hat-trick was pivotal. The day's action concluded with a gripping match between Kerala Hockey and Manipur Hockey, ending with Manipur narrowly securing a win through a last-minute goal by Manimatum Maibam.

(With inputs from agencies.)