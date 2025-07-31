Left Menu

Bayern's Injury Comeback: Musiala & Davies Eye Year-End Return

Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich's 22-year-old midfielder, is on crutches following a leg injury at the Club World Cup. Bayern hopes for a year-end return, alongside teammate Alphonso Davies. The recovery, currently complication-free, is described as positive by Bayern board member Max Eberl.

Updated: 31-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:04 IST
Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained during the Club World Cup. The promising 22-year-old midfielder collided with Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for Bayern during the quarterfinals.

The club remains hopeful about Musiala's return before the year concludes. According to Max Eberl, Bayern's board member responsible for sports, the recovery process is progressing favorably, with Musiala still requiring the use of crutches. Eberl shared these updates at an event introducing their new signing, Luis Díaz.

Musiala's anticipated return coincides with that of Alphonso Davies, another key player recuperating from a severe knee ligament injury suffered in March. Davies has reportedly begun field exercises, and the club hopes both athletes will make a successful return to the pitch by the year's end.

