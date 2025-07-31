Bayern's Injury Comeback: Musiala & Davies Eye Year-End Return

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained during the Club World Cup. The promising 22-year-old midfielder collided with Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for Bayern during the quarterfinals.

The club remains hopeful about Musiala's return before the year concludes. According to Max Eberl, Bayern's board member responsible for sports, the recovery process is progressing favorably, with Musiala still requiring the use of crutches. Eberl shared these updates at an event introducing their new signing, Luis Díaz.

Musiala's anticipated return coincides with that of Alphonso Davies, another key player recuperating from a severe knee ligament injury suffered in March. Davies has reportedly begun field exercises, and the club hopes both athletes will make a successful return to the pitch by the year's end.

