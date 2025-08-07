Mysuru Hosts the Storied Maharaja Trophy in a T20 Spectacle

Left Menu

The 4th Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will be in Mysuru from August 11-28 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium. Originally planned for Bengaluru, the closed-door event features six franchises, with Mysore Warriors as defending champions. Star players across teams promise thrilling cricket action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST
KSCA logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mysuru is set to host the fourth edition of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium from August 11 to August 28. The decision to relocate the event from Bengaluru arose after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) did not secure the necessary permissions from Bengaluru police to use the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. All involved franchise owners were promptly notified of these changes, allowing minimal time to adjust their logistics.

The tournament will kick off on August 11, featuring Gulbarga Mystics against Mangaluru Dragons in the afternoon, followed by defending champions Mysore Warriors taking on last year's runners-up, Bengaluru Blasters, in an exciting evening matchup. The league will continue with double-header matches, leading up to the play-offs starting August 26 and concluding with the final on August 28. Gundappa Vishwanath lauded Mysuru as a fitting venue due to its rich cricketing history in Karnataka.

Arjun Ranga, owner of the Mysore Warriors, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the tournament in Mysuru, highlighting the city's cricket fervor. The defending champions are determined to retain their title, with all-rounder Gowtham K affirming the team's readiness and excitement. The competition features six franchises showcasing top talent like Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Agarwal, ensuring a high level of cricketing prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

