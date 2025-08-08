Canada Super 60: A Historic Leap for Cricket on the West Coast

The landscape of Canadian cricket is poised for a historic transformation with the launch of the Canada Super 60, a thrilling ten-over-a-side cricket league featuring some of the world's top players. Set to take place at BC Place Stadium from October 8 to October 13, this event marks the first international cricket tournament of its kind to be held indoors, under lights, in a state-of-the-art venue on Canada's West Coast. This debut season will showcase both men's and women's competitions, marking a significant stride in inclusivity and ambition for Canadian cricket history.

The timing aligns perfectly with Canada's recent qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup, offering a prime opportunity for local talent to shine. Gurdeep Klair, Treasurer of Cricket Canada and an ICC Executive Committee member, emphasized the tournament's potential as a milestone for Canadian cricket development. 'This tournament is a stepping stone for the next generation of Canadian cricketers,' Klair remarked, highlighting the exposure and professional setting it provides. The inclusion of a women's competition from the onset aims to inspire young girls nationwide, signaling that cricket is a sport for everyone.

Kyle Coetzer, former Scotland captain and now Assistant Tournament Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the venue and the event's impact. 'The Canada Super 60 offers a unique blend of entertainment and development potential for players from Canada and associate nations worldwide,' Coetzer said. With player registration underway and excitement building, this tournament offers a platform for emerging talent to compete alongside international stars. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Vancouver, the Canada Super 60 promises fast-paced matches under a retractable roof, delivering an electrifying experience for fans and setting a new standard for cricket in North America.

