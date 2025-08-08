Left Menu

Ter Stegen's Surgery Sparks Financial Turmoil at Barcelona

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied he is to blame for registration issues due to his back surgery. The club wanted his long-term medical leave to aid Financial Fair Play compliance. Ter Stegen insists his surgery timeline was club-approved. The situation underscores Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:10 IST
Ter Stegen's Surgery Sparks Financial Turmoil at Barcelona

Barcelona's goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has defended himself against allegations that his back surgery is hindering the club's ability to register new players. The surgery, approved by the club, has disrupted Barcelona's Financial Fair Play strategy.

The club asked Ter Stegen to take a long-term medical leave, cutting 80% of his wages. However, Ter Stegen's public statement of a three-month recovery clashed with LaLiga's four-month requirement, causing friction with the club's management.

The controversy emphasizes Barcelona's financial difficulties. The club has struggled with player registrations due to budget constraints, a problem ongoing from the previous season's challenges with players like Dani Olmo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025