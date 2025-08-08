Ter Stegen's Surgery Sparks Financial Turmoil at Barcelona

Barcelona's goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has defended himself against allegations that his back surgery is hindering the club's ability to register new players. The surgery, approved by the club, has disrupted Barcelona's Financial Fair Play strategy.

The club asked Ter Stegen to take a long-term medical leave, cutting 80% of his wages. However, Ter Stegen's public statement of a three-month recovery clashed with LaLiga's four-month requirement, causing friction with the club's management.

The controversy emphasizes Barcelona's financial difficulties. The club has struggled with player registrations due to budget constraints, a problem ongoing from the previous season's challenges with players like Dani Olmo.

