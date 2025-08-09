Manchester United's Major Revamp: Signing Benjamin Sesko Sparks Change

Manchester United has made a significant move to bolster its attacking lineup by signing Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. The deal could be worth up to 85 million euros, providing a key addition as the club seeks to improve after its worst season in the Premier League era.

The 22-year-old Sesko, known for his towering height of 1.95 meters and technical prowess, has signed a five-year contract. His recruitment is part of a broader strategy by coach Ruben Amorim to revamp United's attacking options, which already includes new signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Despite his modest record of 14 goals in his first season with Leipzig and 13 the following term, Sesko's arrival signifies hope for Manchester United's future aspirations. His transfer follows the club's interest in several promising talents and is seen as a step towards reclaiming their competitive stature in English football.