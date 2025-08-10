Left Menu

Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A New Chapter in Saudi Football

Darwin Nunez, Uruguay forward, departs Liverpool for Al-Hilal on a three-year deal, valued at 53 million euros plus add-ons. Nunez, previously with Benfica, struggled at Liverpool, scoring only five league goals last season. His transfer aids Liverpool's spending for the 2025-26 season, including Florian Wirtz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 03:25 IST
Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A New Chapter in Saudi Football
Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's Uruguayan forward, Darwin Nunez, has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on a three-year contract, both clubs announced this Saturday. Financial terms remain undisclosed but British media suggest a transfer cost of 53 million euros with potential additions, raising the deal's value to approximately 56.6 million pounds for the 26-year-old forward.

According to Al-Hilal's statement, Nunez recently joined the team at their pre-season training in Germany. Despite his high-profile entry into Liverpool from Benfica in June 2022 for an initial 75 million euros, Nunez faced challenges, scoring 40 goals and contributing 26 assists over 143 appearances. Last season, his contributions were limited with only five league goals.

Nunez's move will help offset Liverpool's significant investment of nearly 300 million pounds for the upcoming 2025-26 season, featuring key signings like Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee and French forward Hugo Ekitike. Al-Hilal, under Simone Inzaghi's leadership, is aiming for a 20th league title, bolstered by significant acquisitions including Theo Hernandez from AC Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025