Darwin Nunez Joins Al-Hilal: A New Chapter in Saudi Football

Liverpool's Uruguayan forward, Darwin Nunez, has officially joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal on a three-year contract, both clubs announced this Saturday. Financial terms remain undisclosed but British media suggest a transfer cost of 53 million euros with potential additions, raising the deal's value to approximately 56.6 million pounds for the 26-year-old forward.

According to Al-Hilal's statement, Nunez recently joined the team at their pre-season training in Germany. Despite his high-profile entry into Liverpool from Benfica in June 2022 for an initial 75 million euros, Nunez faced challenges, scoring 40 goals and contributing 26 assists over 143 appearances. Last season, his contributions were limited with only five league goals.

Nunez's move will help offset Liverpool's significant investment of nearly 300 million pounds for the upcoming 2025-26 season, featuring key signings like Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee and French forward Hugo Ekitike. Al-Hilal, under Simone Inzaghi's leadership, is aiming for a 20th league title, bolstered by significant acquisitions including Theo Hernandez from AC Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)