Liverpool's Conor Bradley Out for Surgery After Knee Injury
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley is set to undergo surgery following a significant knee injury sustained during a match against Arsenal. The incident occurred during a 0-0 draw, leading to a controversial moment with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, who has since apologized for his reaction on the field.
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley is poised for surgery after enduring a significant knee injury during a match against Arsenal. The Premier League club announced the operation will be done in the coming days.
The injury happened late in a goalless draw with Arsenal, where Bradley landed awkwardly on his left knee, prompting immediate attention from medical staff. Although no timeline has been set for his return, Liverpool emphasized the need for a deliberate rehabilitation process.
The incident further escalated when Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli attempted to move the injured Bradley off the field, igniting a fiery response from Liverpool players. Martinelli has issued an apology on Instagram, expressing regret for his actions and wishing Bradley a swift recovery.
