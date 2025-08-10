East Bengal FC Aims for Flawless Record as Mohun Bagan Surges into Quarter-Finals

In the ongoing Durand Cup, East Bengal FC is targeting a flawless group stage performance as they prepare to face the Indian Air Force Football Team. Sitting atop Group A, they aim for a third successive victory after dominant games against South United FC and Namdhari FC.

Meanwhile, their fierce competitors, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, continue their impressive form with a decisive 5-1 win over Diamond Harbour FC, securing a place in the quarter-finals. Despite key absences, players like Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings shone brightly.

Mohun Bagan's victory was highlighted by remarkable team coordination and critical finishing, leaving Diamond Harbour struggling despite initially equalizing. This sets the stage for an exciting knockout round, with both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in formidable form.