Left Menu

East Bengal FC Aims for Flawless Record as Mohun Bagan Surges into Quarter-Finals

East Bengal FC aims to secure a perfect record in the Durand Cup group stage, facing Indian Air Force in a crucial match. Rivals Mohun Bagan secured their quarter-final spot with a commanding 5-1 win over Diamond Harbour, overcoming injuries to key players with standout performances from Thapa and Cummings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:58 IST
East Bengal FC Aims for Flawless Record as Mohun Bagan Surges into Quarter-Finals
Durand Cup action (Photo: Durand Cup/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing Durand Cup, East Bengal FC is targeting a flawless group stage performance as they prepare to face the Indian Air Force Football Team. Sitting atop Group A, they aim for a third successive victory after dominant games against South United FC and Namdhari FC.

Meanwhile, their fierce competitors, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, continue their impressive form with a decisive 5-1 win over Diamond Harbour FC, securing a place in the quarter-finals. Despite key absences, players like Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings shone brightly.

Mohun Bagan's victory was highlighted by remarkable team coordination and critical finishing, leaving Diamond Harbour struggling despite initially equalizing. This sets the stage for an exciting knockout round, with both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in formidable form.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025