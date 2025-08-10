Hockey Haryana and Jharkhand Set for Epic Showdown

Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand both secured impressive 3-0 victories to advance to the final round of the Junior Women's National Championship. Sunday's semi-finals saw Haryana's captain, Shashi Kasha, deliver an early lead against Chhattisgarh, with Supriya adding two more goals to ensure victory.

In the other semi-final, Jharkhand emerged victorious against Uttar Pradesh, courtesy of goals from Sweety Dungdung, Rina Kullu, and captain Rajni Kerketta. These decisive wins have set the stage for a thrilling showdown in the finals.

The much-anticipated final will be held on Monday, while Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh will compete for third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)