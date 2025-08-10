Left Menu

Hockey Haryana and Jharkhand Set for Epic Showdown

Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand both triumphed with 3-0 victories in their semi-final matches, setting up a highly anticipated title clash in the Junior Women's National Championship. Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh, while Jharkhand overcame Uttar Pradesh. The final is scheduled for Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:40 IST
Hockey Haryana and Jharkhand Set for Epic Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand both secured impressive 3-0 victories to advance to the final round of the Junior Women's National Championship. Sunday's semi-finals saw Haryana's captain, Shashi Kasha, deliver an early lead against Chhattisgarh, with Supriya adding two more goals to ensure victory.

In the other semi-final, Jharkhand emerged victorious against Uttar Pradesh, courtesy of goals from Sweety Dungdung, Rina Kullu, and captain Rajni Kerketta. These decisive wins have set the stage for a thrilling showdown in the finals.

The much-anticipated final will be held on Monday, while Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh will compete for third place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025