Indian Drivers Shine in Sumatera Utara Rally

Three-time champion Gaurav Gill demonstrated exceptional skill at the Sumatera Utara Rally, winning all final-day stages despite earlier setbacks. Gill, the illustrious Indian Arjuna Awardee, didn't clinch a podium finish due to a prior mechanical issue but is set for the upcoming APRC finals in Japan next month.

The spotlight also fell on debutant Vaibhav Marathe and rising talent Nikeetaa Takkale, who secured RC3 and RC4 category titles respectively. Marathe, representing Team JK Racing, maintained exceptional composure, while Takkale delivered an inspiring performance, winning both the RC4 category and the Ladies Class.

Overall, Indian drivers made their mark on the Asia-Pacific stage, with strong performances that ensure the Indian flag was prominent throughout the event. This year's rally highlighted India's bourgeoning motorsport talent and potential on the global rally stage.

