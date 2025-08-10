Left Menu

Indian Drivers Shine in Sumatera Utara Rally

Gaurav Gill, Vaibhav Marathe, and Nikeetaa Takkale were key highlights in the Sumatera Utara Rally. Gill's performance revived memories of his past triumphs, while Marathe and Takkale claimed significant victories in their categories, showcasing India's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parapat | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:13 IST
Indian Drivers Shine in Sumatera Utara Rally
Gaurav Gill

Three-time champion Gaurav Gill demonstrated exceptional skill at the Sumatera Utara Rally, winning all final-day stages despite earlier setbacks. Gill, the illustrious Indian Arjuna Awardee, didn't clinch a podium finish due to a prior mechanical issue but is set for the upcoming APRC finals in Japan next month.

The spotlight also fell on debutant Vaibhav Marathe and rising talent Nikeetaa Takkale, who secured RC3 and RC4 category titles respectively. Marathe, representing Team JK Racing, maintained exceptional composure, while Takkale delivered an inspiring performance, winning both the RC4 category and the Ladies Class.

Overall, Indian drivers made their mark on the Asia-Pacific stage, with strong performances that ensure the Indian flag was prominent throughout the event. This year's rally highlighted India's bourgeoning motorsport talent and potential on the global rally stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025