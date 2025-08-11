Call for In-Depth Review of National Sports Governance Bill 2025

Digvijaya Singh, the chairman of the parliamentary sports committee, has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 to the standing committee for a comprehensive review.

Singh emphasized the importance of analyzing the bill, which introduces substantial changes to India's sports governance framework, prior to its discussion in Parliament.

He underscored the role of standing committees in thoroughly examining significant legislation and reiterated the importance of the bill being reviewed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)