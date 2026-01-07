Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Controversy

The Supreme Court discussed the legitimacy of an inquiry committee set up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to probe corruption charges against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, following Rajya Sabha's rejection of a similar motion. The court questioned procedural adherence and potential errors in the committee's formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:02 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Lok Sabha's Role in Judge Inquiry Amidst Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court observed that there is no restriction under the Judges Inquiry Act preventing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from forming a committee to investigate corruption allegations against Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, even after the Rajya Sabha rejected a similar motion.

A bench, including Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, expressed a preliminary opinion not aligning with senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. Rohatgi, defending Justice Varma, contested the competency of the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairperson in dismissing the motion due to the chairperson's resignation.

However, the court identified potential procedural flaws in how the committee was established and agreed to review whether these warranted halting proceedings. They highlighted the necessity of understanding statutory silence in motion rejections between parliamentary houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

 Global
2
J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

J&K Police Crackdown on Cybercrime: 22 Detained in Major Raids

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agriculture

Madhya Pradesh's VB G-RAM-G Act: Transforming Rural Employment and Agricultu...

 India
4
TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

TP Solar's Impressive Growth in Solar Cell Production

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026