Team Orangutan Reigns Supreme in iQOO Battlegrounds Series Debut

Team Orangutan emerged victorious in the debut season of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series, finishing with an impressive lead of 61 points to capture the championship title. The event, hosted at the Noida Indoor Stadium from August 8 to August 10, wrapped up three intense days of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) competition.

The event, which offered a whopping Rs 1 crore prize pool, attracted thousands of fans. The series commenced on July 21 with 32 competing teams, including 30 invited squads and two teams who joined after qualifying through the Community Cup. The format allowed the top eight teams from group stages direct entry to the Grand Finals, while the rest fought in semi-finals.

Over 18 intense matches, Team Orangutan amassed 217 points, securing INR 55 lakh of the prize pool. Following them, Meta Ninza and K9 Esports claimed second and third place with 156 and 121 points, respectively. Ankit Shukla (AKop) of Orangutan was celebrated as the Most Valuable Player, achieving 62 finishes in the finals.

The event featured meet-and-greet sessions with gaming influencers like Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), alongside iQOO's CEO Nipun Marya praising the competitive spirit displayed. Executed by NODWIN Gaming, the series reinforced iQOO's commitment to enhancing the esports landscape in India since 2020.

Experts see the inaugural success as positioning the iQOO Battlegrounds Series as a cornerstone in Indian esports, offering an elevated platform for gamers to demonstrate their skills and extend India's presence on a global esports stage.

