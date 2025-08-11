Left Menu

Thrilling Finale: Superstarz Triumph Despite Chaudhary's Hat-Trick

Despite Rahul Chaudhary's hat-trick heroics, South Delhi Superstarz chased down a challenging 197 against New Delhi Tigers in 19.5 overs. Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya's explosive innings were crucial, leading to a nail-biting finish sealed by Abhishek Khandelwal's decisive six. Prince Yadav and Chaudhary were standout bowlers for the Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:19 IST
Dhruv Kaushik in action (Photo: DPL). Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying match, South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a spectacular win against New Delhi Tigers, chasing down a formidable target of 197 in 19.5 overs. Despite the late drama caused by Rahul Chaudhary's remarkable hat-trick, the Superstarz clinched victory with three wickets remaining.

Anmol Sharma was the standout performer, scoring a sensational 79 off 52 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes. His partnership with Tejasvi Dahiya, who scored a whirlwind 72 off 38 deliveries, laid a strong foundation for the chase, keeping the required run rate within reach during the middle overs.

The New Delhi Tigers, having posted 196/9 with Dhruv Kaushik and Deepak Punia leading the charge, were thwarted by a disciplined bowling attack from Aman Bharti and others. Despite Chaudhary's late surge, the Superstarz held their nerve, with Abhishek Khandelwal hitting a crucial six to secure a thrilling finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

