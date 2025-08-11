Thrilling Finale: Superstarz Triumph Despite Chaudhary's Hat-Trick

In an electrifying match, South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a spectacular win against New Delhi Tigers, chasing down a formidable target of 197 in 19.5 overs. Despite the late drama caused by Rahul Chaudhary's remarkable hat-trick, the Superstarz clinched victory with three wickets remaining.

Anmol Sharma was the standout performer, scoring a sensational 79 off 52 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes. His partnership with Tejasvi Dahiya, who scored a whirlwind 72 off 38 deliveries, laid a strong foundation for the chase, keeping the required run rate within reach during the middle overs.

The New Delhi Tigers, having posted 196/9 with Dhruv Kaushik and Deepak Punia leading the charge, were thwarted by a disciplined bowling attack from Aman Bharti and others. Despite Chaudhary's late surge, the Superstarz held their nerve, with Abhishek Khandelwal hitting a crucial six to secure a thrilling finish.

