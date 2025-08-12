Controversial US Open Mixed Doubles Revamp Stirs Debate

World number four Jessica Pegula has raised concerns regarding the controversial changes to the U.S. Open mixed doubles event, suggesting that better communication with players is essential before instituting significant format alterations.

The revamped event, promising $1 million in prize money, will now feature only 16 teams, compared to 32 last year, with eight entries based on singles rankings and eight through wild cards. Matches will adopt a new format with short sets and no-advantage scoring.

The decision has drawn criticism from some players, including defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who called it a "profound injustice." Pegula, part of the WTA Player Council, stressed the need for dialogue, noting the negative impact on doubles players' earnings. Despite the concerns, organizers hope the changes will attract more fans to the sport.

