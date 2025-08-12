Left Menu

Controversial US Open Mixed Doubles Revamp Stirs Debate

Jessica Pegula expressed concerns over the revamped US Open mixed doubles event, emphasizing the need for improved communication with players. The format change, reducing the number of teams and altering scoring, was criticized by some as unfair. Organizers aim to elevate the sport's profile with this new setup.

World number four Jessica Pegula has raised concerns regarding the controversial changes to the U.S. Open mixed doubles event, suggesting that better communication with players is essential before instituting significant format alterations.

The revamped event, promising $1 million in prize money, will now feature only 16 teams, compared to 32 last year, with eight entries based on singles rankings and eight through wild cards. Matches will adopt a new format with short sets and no-advantage scoring.

The decision has drawn criticism from some players, including defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, who called it a "profound injustice." Pegula, part of the WTA Player Council, stressed the need for dialogue, noting the negative impact on doubles players' earnings. Despite the concerns, organizers hope the changes will attract more fans to the sport.

