Australian Open 2026: Record Prize Money Boost for Tennis Stars

The Australian Open 2026 will feature a record prize pool, increasing by 16% to 111.5 million Australian dollars. The tournament's champions will receive 4.15 million Australian dollars each. This increase reflects Tennis Australia's dedication to supporting players at all levels and enhancing the sustainability of tennis careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 11:33 IST
The Australian Open 2026 is set to break records with a 16% increase in prize money, totaling 111.5 million Australian dollars (US$75 million). The announcement marks the largest prize pool in the tournament's history, highlighting growth and support for players.

Both the men's and women's singles champions will collect 4.15 million Australian dollars, up by 19% from last year. Additionally, prize money for qualifying rounds will see a 16% increment, with all main draw singles and doubles players guaranteed a minimum 10% rise.

Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley emphasized the organization's commitment to the sport. "From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," Tiley stated, aiming to cultivate deeper talent and engaging narratives for fans.

