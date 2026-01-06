Australian Open 2026: Record Prize Money Boost for Tennis Stars
The Australian Open 2026 will feature a record prize pool, increasing by 16% to 111.5 million Australian dollars. The tournament's champions will receive 4.15 million Australian dollars each. This increase reflects Tennis Australia's dedication to supporting players at all levels and enhancing the sustainability of tennis careers.
- Country:
- Australia
The Australian Open 2026 is set to break records with a 16% increase in prize money, totaling 111.5 million Australian dollars (US$75 million). The announcement marks the largest prize pool in the tournament's history, highlighting growth and support for players.
Both the men's and women's singles champions will collect 4.15 million Australian dollars, up by 19% from last year. Additionally, prize money for qualifying rounds will see a 16% increment, with all main draw singles and doubles players guaranteed a minimum 10% rise.
Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley emphasized the organization's commitment to the sport. "From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," Tiley stated, aiming to cultivate deeper talent and engaging narratives for fans.
ALSO READ
Poonam Pandey Enchants Dubai: A New Year’s Spectacle for 2026
Global Markets 2026: Navigating Geopolitics, AI, and Economic Risks
Global Innovations Take Center Stage at CES 2026
IndiaAI Hosts Human Capital Working Group Meet Ahead of AI Summit 2026
Teen Sensation Upsets the Odds: Manas Dhamne Shines at Bengaluru Open 2026