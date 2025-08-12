Bayer Leverkusen has bolstered its squad with the acquisition of 21-year-old winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar, reinforcing its Dutch ties under newly appointed coach Erik ten Hag. Known for his rapid pace on the field, Poku attracted attention during the Europa League last season.

Born in Germany but representing the Netherlands, Poku was a key figure in the European under-21 championship. His signing, announced through a playful social media post featuring the character Lightning McQueen, signifies a fresh start for Leverkusen, which is undergoing a strategic rebuild.

As Leverkusen prepares for coach Ten Hag's first match, the team has also signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken and American forward Malik Tillman. This comes after several key players departed the club, making Poku's arrival essential for maintaining Leverkusen's competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)