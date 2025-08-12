Left Menu

Ernest Poku Joins Bayer Leverkusen: A Dutch Connection Strengthens

Bayer Leverkusen has signed 21-year-old winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar to enhance its Dutch influence under new coach Erik ten Hag. Known for his speed, Poku's joining is part of a strategic rebuild following significant player departures. His signing coincides with Ten Hag's debut as Leverkusen's coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leverkusen | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:26 IST
Ernest Poku Joins Bayer Leverkusen: A Dutch Connection Strengthens
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayer Leverkusen has bolstered its squad with the acquisition of 21-year-old winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar, reinforcing its Dutch ties under newly appointed coach Erik ten Hag. Known for his rapid pace on the field, Poku attracted attention during the Europa League last season.

Born in Germany but representing the Netherlands, Poku was a key figure in the European under-21 championship. His signing, announced through a playful social media post featuring the character Lightning McQueen, signifies a fresh start for Leverkusen, which is undergoing a strategic rebuild.

As Leverkusen prepares for coach Ten Hag's first match, the team has also signed Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken and American forward Malik Tillman. This comes after several key players departed the club, making Poku's arrival essential for maintaining Leverkusen's competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025