Newcastle United Bolsters Defense with Malick Thiaw Signing

Newcastle United has made a significant move by signing German defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, as announced late Tuesday. The transfer, reportedly costing around £34.6 million, aims to strengthen Newcastle's defense ahead of the new Premier League season.

Malick Thiaw was a crucial part of AC Milan's lineup last season, featuring 31 times across all competitions. However, his appearances dwindled towards the end of the season as the team finished eighth in Serie A. The young defender has also made three appearances for the German national team in 2023.

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle, expressed his enthusiasm over the new signing, complementing the arrivals of winger Anthony Elanga and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Newcastle, which secured a Champions League spot by finishing fifth last season, kicks off their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa.