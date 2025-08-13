Left Menu

India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Bid for Inclusivity and Excellence

The Indian Olympic Association has formally approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposing Ahmedabad as the host city. Alongside Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bhubaneswar are also contenders. With Canada pulling out, India's chances improve as it emphasizes inclusivity with traditional and medal-earning sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:28 IST
India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Bid for Inclusivity and Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sanctioned the nation's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This affirmation emerged from a Special General Meeting, with officials advocating for an 'inclusive' event embracing all 'medal-earning' sports.

Having submitted its preliminary Expression of Interest, India now eyes Ahmedabad as the potential host city. Other contenders like Delhi and Bhubaneswar also remain in contention. The final proposals must be submitted by August 31.

As Canada withdraws, India's prospects brighten for hosting the Games, with a commitment to featuring popular traditional sports and maximizing the medal haul. A delegation from the Commonwealth Sport will soon evaluate Ahmedabad's readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025