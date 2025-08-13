India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Bid for Inclusivity and Excellence
The Indian Olympic Association has formally approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, proposing Ahmedabad as the host city. Alongside Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bhubaneswar are also contenders. With Canada pulling out, India's chances improve as it emphasizes inclusivity with traditional and medal-earning sports.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sanctioned the nation's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This affirmation emerged from a Special General Meeting, with officials advocating for an 'inclusive' event embracing all 'medal-earning' sports.
Having submitted its preliminary Expression of Interest, India now eyes Ahmedabad as the potential host city. Other contenders like Delhi and Bhubaneswar also remain in contention. The final proposals must be submitted by August 31.
As Canada withdraws, India's prospects brighten for hosting the Games, with a commitment to featuring popular traditional sports and maximizing the medal haul. A delegation from the Commonwealth Sport will soon evaluate Ahmedabad's readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)