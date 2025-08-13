India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Bid for Inclusivity and Excellence

In a significant move, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sanctioned the nation's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This affirmation emerged from a Special General Meeting, with officials advocating for an 'inclusive' event embracing all 'medal-earning' sports.

Having submitted its preliminary Expression of Interest, India now eyes Ahmedabad as the potential host city. Other contenders like Delhi and Bhubaneswar also remain in contention. The final proposals must be submitted by August 31.

As Canada withdraws, India's prospects brighten for hosting the Games, with a commitment to featuring popular traditional sports and maximizing the medal haul. A delegation from the Commonwealth Sport will soon evaluate Ahmedabad's readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)