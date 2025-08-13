Left Menu

Cricket Star Suresh Raina in Spotlight Amid Betting App Probe

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding his associations with an illegal online betting app. This is part of a broader investigation into online betting apps suspected of fraud and tax evasion in India. The government is actively working on regulating such platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:43 IST
Cricket Star Suresh Raina in Spotlight Amid Betting App Probe
Suresh Raina
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket legend Suresh Raina found himself under scrutiny as he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. Sources reveal the questioning is linked to an alleged money laundering case involving an illegal online betting application.

Arriving at the agency's central Delhi office at approximately 11 am, Raina was observed conversing with CISF officers and ED personnel before attending the session under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This inquiry relates to a widely used sports betting application, 1xBet, with which Raina is reportedly connected through endorsement deals.

The ED aims to unravel the nature of Raina's relationship with the app, including any endorsement fees and communications exchanged. The agency has broadened its probe to encompass multiple online betting platforms, which have allegedly duped users and evaded taxes. Recent actions include interrogating tech giants and conducting searches in connection with these apps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025