Cricket Star Suresh Raina in Spotlight Amid Betting App Probe

Former Indian cricket legend Suresh Raina found himself under scrutiny as he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. Sources reveal the questioning is linked to an alleged money laundering case involving an illegal online betting application.

Arriving at the agency's central Delhi office at approximately 11 am, Raina was observed conversing with CISF officers and ED personnel before attending the session under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This inquiry relates to a widely used sports betting application, 1xBet, with which Raina is reportedly connected through endorsement deals.

The ED aims to unravel the nature of Raina's relationship with the app, including any endorsement fees and communications exchanged. The agency has broadened its probe to encompass multiple online betting platforms, which have allegedly duped users and evaded taxes. Recent actions include interrogating tech giants and conducting searches in connection with these apps.

(With inputs from agencies.)