Jhye Richardson's Uphill Battle: Will He Make the Ashes Squad?

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson's prospects for the Ashes series this year seem dire following his third shoulder surgery in January. He only resumed bowling on Tuesday, diminishing hopes for a return. Nonetheless, with the Sheffield Shield season approaching in seven weeks, Richardson is optimistic about a strong comeback according to ESPNcricinfo.

Richardson, who hasn't played in a Test match since the last Ashes series in Australia, clinched a significant victory in Adelaide with his first five-wicket haul. However, recurring injuries, including a 2024 hamstring surgery and mental health struggles, have hindered his cricket journey. Since his Test appearance, he has participated in just four first-class games, with his last outing ending in a shoulder dislocation.

'While playing in the Ashes would be ideal, there's still a lengthy road ahead,' Richardson commented, adding confidence in his recovery progress. His cricket statistics include 36 matches across formats for Australia, capturing 57 wickets at an average of 27.92, with a Test cricket record of 11 wickets in three matches at 22.09, as reported by ANI.

