Left Menu

Jhye Richardson's Uphill Battle: Will He Make the Ashes Squad?

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson's participation in this year's Ashes appears unlikely after his recent shoulder surgery. Despite setbacks, he remains optimistic about the upcoming Sheffield Shield season. Richardson's injury woes include three shoulder surgeries and past mental health issues, impacting his limited recent cricket appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:42 IST
Jhye Richardson's Uphill Battle: Will He Make the Ashes Squad?
Jhye Richardson (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson's prospects for the Ashes series this year seem dire following his third shoulder surgery in January. He only resumed bowling on Tuesday, diminishing hopes for a return. Nonetheless, with the Sheffield Shield season approaching in seven weeks, Richardson is optimistic about a strong comeback according to ESPNcricinfo.

Richardson, who hasn't played in a Test match since the last Ashes series in Australia, clinched a significant victory in Adelaide with his first five-wicket haul. However, recurring injuries, including a 2024 hamstring surgery and mental health struggles, have hindered his cricket journey. Since his Test appearance, he has participated in just four first-class games, with his last outing ending in a shoulder dislocation.

'While playing in the Ashes would be ideal, there's still a lengthy road ahead,' Richardson commented, adding confidence in his recovery progress. His cricket statistics include 36 matches across formats for Australia, capturing 57 wickets at an average of 27.92, with a Test cricket record of 11 wickets in three matches at 22.09, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025