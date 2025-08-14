Shubman Gill: India's Rising Test Cricket Star

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed confidence in the sustained presence of Shubman Gill in the national cricket team, following Gill's outstanding performance in the latest Test series against England. Gill was honored with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July 2025.

The accolade followed a remarkable series where Gill accumulated 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries across five Test matches. This achievement marked his fourth Player of the Month recognition by the ICC. Shastri, in a Sky Sports video, commented on Gill's poise and majestic playing style, predicting his continued prominence at the international level.

Gill's stellar performance at Edgbaston, where he notched a historic 269 runs in the first innings, was crucial to India's commanding victory. His combined total of 430 runs in the match is the second-highest in Test history. Despite modest scores at Lord's, Gill's tactful play at Old Trafford ensured a draw, showcasing his burgeoning captaincy skills and securing a respectable series result for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)