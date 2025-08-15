Du'Plessis Kirifi: Rising Rugby Star Ready for Rugby Championship Challenge

Du'Plessis Kirifi, a late-blooming rugby flanker, is eager to solidify his place in New Zealand's Rugby Championship squad. Following his test debut against France, the Hurricanes player is concentrating on enhancing his skills to maintain his spot in the starting lineup.

Kirifi, who took to the field for the All Blacks in Dunedin, will face Argentina in Cordoba this Saturday. With competition from top-tier loose forwards like Samipeni Finau, Kirifi aims to showcase his talent in a challenging environment.

Having overcome past disappointments, Kirifi's journey includes rejecting an overseas offer to continue pursuing his All Blacks dreams. Now, he is set to compete fiercely, taking inspiration from his rugby heritage and family support.

(With inputs from agencies.)