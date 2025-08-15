Left Menu

Du'Plessis Kirifi: Rising Rugby Star Ready for Rugby Championship Challenge

Du'Plessis Kirifi, the late-blooming flanker for New Zealand's All Blacks, is focused on establishing his position in the Rugby Championship. After debuting against France, he secured a starting spot against Argentina and aims to prove his mettle alongside seasoned players in the international rugby arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:32 IST
Du'Plessis Kirifi: Rising Rugby Star Ready for Rugby Championship Challenge

Du'Plessis Kirifi, a late-blooming rugby flanker, is eager to solidify his place in New Zealand's Rugby Championship squad. Following his test debut against France, the Hurricanes player is concentrating on enhancing his skills to maintain his spot in the starting lineup.

Kirifi, who took to the field for the All Blacks in Dunedin, will face Argentina in Cordoba this Saturday. With competition from top-tier loose forwards like Samipeni Finau, Kirifi aims to showcase his talent in a challenging environment.

Having overcome past disappointments, Kirifi's journey includes rejecting an overseas offer to continue pursuing his All Blacks dreams. Now, he is set to compete fiercely, taking inspiration from his rugby heritage and family support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025