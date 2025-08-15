Left Menu

Global Scramble: Female Athletes Face Testing Chaos Before Championships

Female athletes from Canada and France face challenges in meeting World Athletics' gene testing requirements. The tests, designed to determine biological sex, were deemed non-compliant or illegal. World Athletics and national federations are urgently coordinating efforts to ensure athletes can compete in upcoming international championships.

Updated: 15-08-2025 22:51 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Female athletes in Canada and France are in a race against time to meet World Athletics' gene testing requirements. The tests, developed to determine biological sex, have encountered obstacles. In Canada, the test kits supplied by Dynacare were found to be substandard, while in France, they were deemed illegal under national bioethics law.

Athletics Canada is urgently working to rectify the issue before the September 1 deadline, coordinating with athletes worldwide. Meanwhile, the French Athletics Federation is collaborating with World Athletics to find alternative testing solutions, as their athletes seek camps outside France to comply with regulations. Additional coordination is underway with federations in Poland, Belgium, and Switzerland.

The situation highlights the complexities of implementing genetic testing standards globally. World Athletics remains committed to ensuring athletes' seamless participation in international competitions, despite these challenges. Approximately 40-50% of athletes have been tested, reassuringly leaving room for those awaiting results past the deadline to still compete in upcoming events.

