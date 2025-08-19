Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs: Yuva Andhra Kabaddi Championship Day 4 Recap

Day 4 of the Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 saw Vizianagaram Ninjas reclaim the top spot in Pool A, while Amravati Crushers extended their unbeaten streak in Pool B. Kakinada Kraken secured their first win, and Vizag Commandos edged past Tirupati Raiders in a day filled with thrilling kabaddi action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:05 IST
Players in action during Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 clash (Photo: ). Image Credit: ANI
The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 delivered yet another gripping day of kabaddi at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium. The highlight of Day 4 was the Vizianagaram Ninjas' triumphant return to the top of Pool A, fueled by consecutive victories that showcased their resilience and skill.

The Kakinada Kraken breathed new life into their campaign by clinching their first tournament win with a nail-biting 43-42 comeback over Pool A leaders Kurnool Knights. Despite trailing 24-14 at halftime and remaining behind until the final minutes, a decisive all-out ensured victory. Star performances by P Ganga Babu and Kaligula Srinivas proved pivotal.

In Pool B, Amravati Crushers continued to assert their dominance, overpowering Krishna Defenders 45-31. Muddada Naresh led from the front, while Karamala Dinesh fortified the defense. The day concluded with Vizag Commandos narrowly defeating Tirupati Raiders, securing their position in the standings as Day 4 came to a thrilling close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

