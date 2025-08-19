Thrills and Triumphs: Yuva Andhra Kabaddi Championship Day 4 Recap

The Yuva Andhra Championship 2025 delivered yet another gripping day of kabaddi at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium. The highlight of Day 4 was the Vizianagaram Ninjas' triumphant return to the top of Pool A, fueled by consecutive victories that showcased their resilience and skill.

The Kakinada Kraken breathed new life into their campaign by clinching their first tournament win with a nail-biting 43-42 comeback over Pool A leaders Kurnool Knights. Despite trailing 24-14 at halftime and remaining behind until the final minutes, a decisive all-out ensured victory. Star performances by P Ganga Babu and Kaligula Srinivas proved pivotal.

In Pool B, Amravati Crushers continued to assert their dominance, overpowering Krishna Defenders 45-31. Muddada Naresh led from the front, while Karamala Dinesh fortified the defense. The day concluded with Vizag Commandos narrowly defeating Tirupati Raiders, securing their position in the standings as Day 4 came to a thrilling close.

