Left Menu

Pakistan Stars Demoted in Stunning Turnover of Central Contracts

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been moved to Category B in Pakistan's new central contracts, as PCB praises rising stars over the past year. This shuffle reflects the board's strategy to nurture up-and-coming talent and ensure future team depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:01 IST
Pakistan Stars Demoted in Stunning Turnover of Central Contracts
Pakistan cricketers . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has shuffled its central contracts for the 2025/26 season, demoting notable cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Category A to B. Rising talents such as Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Saim Ayub have been rewarded for their excellent performances over the past year, securing a coveted spot in Category B.

The decision affects 30 players, with 10 players now in Category B, including star opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. The move marks a strategic shift by PCB, focusing on emerging talent and strengthening the squad for future challenges.

Babar and Rizwan's demotion follows their omission from the upcoming Asia Cup squad. Twelve new players entered the contracts list, signaling a generation shift and reinforcing the board's commitment to developing a robust cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025