Pakistan Stars Demoted in Stunning Turnover of Central Contracts

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board has shuffled its central contracts for the 2025/26 season, demoting notable cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from Category A to B. Rising talents such as Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Saim Ayub have been rewarded for their excellent performances over the past year, securing a coveted spot in Category B.

The decision affects 30 players, with 10 players now in Category B, including star opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. The move marks a strategic shift by PCB, focusing on emerging talent and strengthening the squad for future challenges.

Babar and Rizwan's demotion follows their omission from the upcoming Asia Cup squad. Twelve new players entered the contracts list, signaling a generation shift and reinforcing the board's commitment to developing a robust cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)