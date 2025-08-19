Left Menu

India Showcases Strong Squad at 2025 BWF World Junior Championships

India is fielding a formidable 25-member team for the 2025 BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati, featuring top-ranked players like Tanvi Sharma and Bhargav Ram Arigela. The event, last hosted by India in 2008, promises intense competition and a chance for India to expand its medal tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:41 IST
India Showcases Strong Squad at 2025 BWF World Junior Championships
Tanvi Sharma. (Photo: BWF World Junior Championships). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, from October 6 to 19. Leading the home team are Junior World No. 1 Tanvi Sharma, boys' doubles players Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, alongside Asian Junior bronze medallist Vennala Kalagotla and veteran Unnati Hooda.

The Suhandinata Cup mixed team championships take place from October 6 to 11, followed by individual events from October 13 to 19, according to the BWF release. The Indian squad, boasting two World Junior No. 1s and several senior circuit veterans, is poised for success, says Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of the Badminton Association of India.

India's past performance includes 11 total medals, bolstered by thorough trials selecting the 2025 squad from a pool of top-ranking juniors. The competition's round-robin format and home advantage in Guwahati, supported by enthusiastic fans, provide a prime opportunity for Indian athletes to excel on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025