India Showcases Strong Squad at 2025 BWF World Junior Championships

India is set to host the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, from October 6 to 19. Leading the home team are Junior World No. 1 Tanvi Sharma, boys' doubles players Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, alongside Asian Junior bronze medallist Vennala Kalagotla and veteran Unnati Hooda.

The Suhandinata Cup mixed team championships take place from October 6 to 11, followed by individual events from October 13 to 19, according to the BWF release. The Indian squad, boasting two World Junior No. 1s and several senior circuit veterans, is poised for success, says Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of the Badminton Association of India.

India's past performance includes 11 total medals, bolstered by thorough trials selecting the 2025 squad from a pool of top-ranking juniors. The competition's round-robin format and home advantage in Guwahati, supported by enthusiastic fans, provide a prime opportunity for Indian athletes to excel on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)