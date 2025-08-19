Suryakumar Yadav Leads India's Quest for Asia Cup Glory in 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. The announcement, made by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, sees Suryakumar leading the team with Shubman Gill as his deputy, though notable names are missing from the lineup.

India's campaign kicks off on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai, followed by a crucial encounter against Pakistan on September 14. The group stage concludes with a match against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Depending on their placement, India's Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, leading up to the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Suryakumar leads a strong Indian team showcasing remarkable form since their ICC T20 World Cup victory. Gill returns to the T20I fold after a hiatus focusing on Test cricket. The squad includes stars like Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, and paceman Jasprit Bumrah, reinforcing a team poised for success despite some significant exclusions.