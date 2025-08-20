Stuart Broad's Next Career Move: From Cricket Legend to Coaching Mentor

Stuart Broad, a legendary figure in cricket and known for his remarkable pace bowling career, is contemplating a significant shift towards coaching. Broad has been eyeing a role where he can nurture emerging talents similar to Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson.

Broad has taken 604 Test wickets and holds the record of being the second-highest wicket-taking pace bowler in Test cricket. He has discussed his aspirations with Rob Key, managing director of the England cricket team, expressing interest in mentoring U-17 and U-19 players.

While there is no set timeline, Broad is optimistic about diving into coaching as soon as next year. His passion lies in accelerating the development of young bowlers within the England setup, continuing his legacy off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)