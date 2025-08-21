U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Triumph: A New Respect for the Underdogs

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the reigning U.S. Open mixed doubles champions, underscored the significance of their event by outplaying tennis giants Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. Their defense of the title in a thrilling match at Arthur Ashe Stadium marked a moment of validation for doubles players.

In an attempt to enhance the profile of doubles play, organizers have revamped the tournament format, reserving a distinct spot for it on the calendar. This shift to feature singles stars in the mix has led to a surge in attendance but has also sparked debate among the doubles community.

Despite receiving a wildcard entry as defending champions, Errani and Vavassori remained vocal proponents for fair recognition of doubles players, expressing their drive was fueled by a desire to uplift their peers. Their victory and the million-dollar prize serve as a testament to the resilience and skill inherent in doubles tennis.

