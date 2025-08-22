Left Menu

Argentina Makes Strategic Changes for Rugby Showdown Against New Zealand

Argentina's rugby team has made minimal changes to their lineup after a heavy loss to New Zealand in the Rugby Championship opener. Mateo Carreras and Juan Martin Gonzalez join the starting lineup. Coach Felipe Contepomi hopes for a change in form rather than personnel in their upcoming match in Buenos Aires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:53 IST
Argentina has introduced only two changes to their lineup for Saturday's Rugby Championship rematch against New Zealand, despite suffering a heavy 41-24 defeat last week in Cordoba. Coach Felipe Contepomi banks on a form revival rather than a personnel upheaval for potential home triumph.

In a strategic move, Mateo Carreras takes the left wing for his debut game this year, as Bautista Delguy moves to the right, replacing Rodrigo Isgro, Cordoba's try scorer. Juan Martin Gonzalez steps in for flanker Marcos Kremer, who moves to the bench.

The Argentine side struggled against New Zealand, conceding six tries in a disappointing display. They're keen to redeem themselves after also losing twice earlier this year to a weakened England squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

