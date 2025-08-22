Argentina Makes Strategic Changes for Rugby Showdown Against New Zealand

Argentina has introduced only two changes to their lineup for Saturday's Rugby Championship rematch against New Zealand, despite suffering a heavy 41-24 defeat last week in Cordoba. Coach Felipe Contepomi banks on a form revival rather than a personnel upheaval for potential home triumph.

In a strategic move, Mateo Carreras takes the left wing for his debut game this year, as Bautista Delguy moves to the right, replacing Rodrigo Isgro, Cordoba's try scorer. Juan Martin Gonzalez steps in for flanker Marcos Kremer, who moves to the bench.

The Argentine side struggled against New Zealand, conceding six tries in a disappointing display. They're keen to redeem themselves after also losing twice earlier this year to a weakened England squad.

