Squash Stars Shine in Delhi: 81st National Championship Unveiled

New Delhi is set to host the HCL 81st National Squash Championship, marking its return after a seven-year hiatus. Organized by HCL Group and the Squash Rackets Federation of India, the event will take place from August 23–28, 2025, at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Featuring over 300 participants from across the nation, the championship serves both as a pivotal selection platform for World Cup teams and a significant sporting event with a Rs. 8 lakh prize pool. Leading athletes like Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will compete, promising intense competition.

HCL's ongoing efforts to promote squash in India have been emphasized by Rajat Chandolia, AVP at HCL, who acknowledges the unprecedented enthusiasm for the game. The tournament, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to inspire future players and expand the sport's visibility on the world stage.

