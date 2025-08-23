Marquez Dominates with Record Lap at Hungarian Grand Prix Qualifiers

Marc Marquez of Ducati set a new lap record at the Balaton Park Circuit, clinching pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix. This remarkable feat saw him surpass expectations by smashing the track milestone twice in one day.

While Marquez celebrated his accomplishment, his teammate Francesco Bagnaia faced one of his worst qualifying performances of the season. Bagnaia, a two-time champion, could only manage 15th place, further compounded by missing out on Q2 for the first time this season.

The qualifiers were a dramatic spectacle with Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio joining Marquez on the front row after battling through the heats. Meanwhile, KTM's Pedro Acosta faced setbacks but still managed the seventh fastest lap on his backup bike.

