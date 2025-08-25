Medvedev's Fiery Exit: A Clash on the Court

Daniil Medvedev's match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday night was thrown into chaos due to a photographer entering the court at a crucial point. The incident led to Medvedev's frustration, as the chair umpire allowed Benjamin Bonzi a first serve, delaying the match significantly.

Despite teetering on the brink of elimination, Medvedev managed to push the match to a defining fifth set. However, Bonzi eventually secured his victory with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 triumph, marking Medvedev's second consecutive major tournament exit at the hands of Bonzi.

Medvedev's fiery response was reminiscent of his past controversies, including a famous clash in 2019 where he faced jeers from the audience for his antics. A U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson confirmed that the photographer's credential was revoked following the incident.

