Medvedev's Fiery Exit: A Clash on the Court

Daniil Medvedev's match against Benjamin Bonzi was marred by a photographer-related delay, leading to Medvedev's verbal clash with the umpire. Despite the setback, Medvedev fought back briefly before losing. His on-court antics resembled previous incidents, highlighting his fiery temperament and controversial history in tennis.

Daniil Medvedev's match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday night was thrown into chaos due to a photographer entering the court at a crucial point. The incident led to Medvedev's frustration, as the chair umpire allowed Benjamin Bonzi a first serve, delaying the match significantly.

Despite teetering on the brink of elimination, Medvedev managed to push the match to a defining fifth set. However, Bonzi eventually secured his victory with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 triumph, marking Medvedev's second consecutive major tournament exit at the hands of Bonzi.

Medvedev's fiery response was reminiscent of his past controversies, including a famous clash in 2019 where he faced jeers from the audience for his antics. A U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson confirmed that the photographer's credential was revoked following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

