Nail-Biting Finish: India U23 Falls Short Against Iraq in Friendly Match

In a tightly contested friendly match, India's U23 football team lost 1-2 to Iraq at UM Arena Stadium. Despite an equalizer by Mohammed Sanan, Iraq regained the lead with a late goal by Mustafa Nawaf Zai. The Indian team is preparing for the upcoming AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:23 IST
The Indian U23 men's football team was narrowly defeated by Iraq with a final score of 1-2 in a closed-door match held at UM Arena Stadium on Monday. The clash saw Mohammed Sanan score for the Blue Colts in the 39th minute, just after Iraq's Dhulfiqar Younus had taken the lead in the 36th minute. The game remained largely balanced until Mustafa Nawaf Zai clinched victory for Iraq in the 72nd minute.

Looking ahead, India is set to face Iraq again on August 28 in another closed-door match in Kuala Lumpur. This series of friendlies is a strategic part of their preparations for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers happening in Doha from September 3 to September 9.

Under the guidance of coach Naushad Moosa, the team will compete against Bahrain, hosts Qatar, and Brunei Darussalam in a bid to qualify for the Asian Cup. The recent match was a test of skill and strategy as they fine-tune their performance before the crucial qualifiers.

