Neymar Misses Out: Brazil Moves Forward in World Cup Qualifiers Without Star Player

Neymar will not join Brazil's squad for the final World Cup qualifiers due to a minor leg injury. Coach Carlo Ancelotti prioritizes team health for upcoming matches. Despite Neymar's absence, Brazil is seeking to advance with a mix of veteran players and fresh talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:58 IST
Neymar will skip Brazil's concluding World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia due to a minor leg injury, extending his international absence to nearly two years. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has left the Santos star out of the squad, citing the injury sustained last week.

Neymar has not played in Brazil's iconic yellow jersey since injuring his knee ligaments in October 2023, which have disrupted his return. Ancelotti emphasized the need for players to be in top form for the demanding qualifiers and is focused on ensuring Neymar's readiness for the 2026 World Cup.

The squad includes star players like Alisson and Marquinhos, alongside new talents such as Estevao and the returning Lucas Paqueta. Ancelotti aims to finish the qualifiers on a positive note, with the team having already secured a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

