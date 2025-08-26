Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

In a stunning turn of events, sixth-seeded Madison Keys was eliminated in the opening round of the U.S. Open in New York, revealing that nerves overtook her performance. Despite being a Grand Slam titleholder, Keys committed 89 unforced errors and 14 double faults against Mexican opponent Renata Zarazua.

Following her bitter defeat, Keys openly discussed how paralyzing anxiety altered her gameplay. She attributed her slow responses and poor decision-making to the immense pressure of winning, a stark contrast to her triumphant start at the Australian Open in January.

Reflecting on her arduous tennis season, Keys noted the physical and mental toll it has taken. The absence of breaks and training periods has contributed to her stress, leading to moments when past challenges have resurfaced, impacting her focus and performance on the court.