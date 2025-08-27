Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after a 16-year career. Having retired from international cricket last December, Ashwin now plans to explore opportunities in other cricket leagues. He played 221 IPL matches, taking 187 wickets and contributing to multiple title wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:06 IST
Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, concluding a storied 16-year association with the tournament. This announcement comes just months after his international cricket retirement.

In a heartfelt social media post, Ashwin expressed gratitude towards the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and various team franchises. He emphasized his intentions to explore new paths within different cricket leagues worldwide.

During his IPL tenure, Ashwin was a key contributor to the Chennai Super Kings, playing in 221 matches with 187 wickets. The 38-year-old was pivotal in CSK's victorious campaigns in 2010 and 2011 and also played for other teams, including Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals.

