India Gears Up to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

In a significant development for Indian sports, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

This move was sanctioned after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) submitted an 'Expression of Interest', endorsing the idea.

The decision mandates the signing of a Host Collaboration Agreement and securing various guarantees from relevant governmental bodies to support the bid, with necessary financial aid pledged for the Gujarat Government in the case of successful acceptance.